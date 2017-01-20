OH! Reminder of Current rules to all Americans

As of 12:00:00 20 January 2017, you may no longer invoke the name "Barack Hussein Obama II" or any sub-invocation thereof without receiving mockery and derision...most likely in the form of (but not limited too) "oh that's right, blame obama" written or spoken in a sarcastic tone.

As of 12:00:00 20 January 2017, any and all complaints must be in regards to the current President, Donald James Trump in order to avoid said mockery and derision.

These rules were set in place 12:00:00 20 January 2009 by the then Republican minority and they remain in force unless dismissed by the current Democratic minority.

We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause, but rules are rules after all.

Thank you!