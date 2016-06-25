WASHINGTON — Twenty million or somore people have health insurance now than they did before Obamacare, and yet the American health care system is on track to spend $2.6 trillion less from 2014 to 2019 than before the Affordable Care Act became law.
That’s right — $2.6 trillion, which is equivalent to about 15 percent of U.S. gross domestic product.
Hey, Paul Ryan, how about these great Obamacare numbers?
