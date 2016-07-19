First half of 2016 hit record-setting global warmth | Ars Technica

We’re pretty much guaranteed to surpass 2015 for the warmest year on record.

After 2014 set the record for annual average global surface temperature, 2015 promptly smashed it. By the end of 2015, the incredibly strong El Niño that had developed to help fuel that record enabled climate scientists to predict that 2016 was almost certain to break the record again. With the first half of 2016’s temperatures in the books, this prediction is proving to be on target.

In a press conference Tuesday, NASA scientists highlighted the standout temperatures we've seen so far in 2016. This has been, far and away, the warmest January-to-June period on record.