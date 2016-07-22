Reaction captures carbon, generates electricity, makes a cleaning product | Ars Technica

Novel technique would save 9.3kg of CO2 emissions for every 1kg of aluminum used.

There are efforts afoot to overcome both of those hurdles, but there are also other possible approaches. One that sounds obvious and attractive is to turn that CO2 into something useful and valuable, rather than just reservoir filler. The sticky wicket here is chemistry. Carbon dioxide is pretty stable, and turning it into something else can require a large energy input.

Cornell University’s Wajdi AlSadat and Lynden Archer, however, are playing with one possible process that could convert CO2 into a commodity—and generate electricity while you’re at it.