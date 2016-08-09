Access to healthcare through ACA may actually improve Americans' health | Ars Technica

Brace yourselves, dear readers: according to a shocking study in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, health insurance may be good for your health.

Researchers at Harvard surveyed the health of nearly 9,000 low-income people in Texas, Arkansas, and Kentucky from 2013 to 2015. During this time, Arkansas and Kentucky expanded Medicaid healthcare under the Affordable Care Act while Texas did not. In the course of the study, survey respondents in Arkansas and Kentucky not only reported improvements in their access and quality of care, but were five percent more likely to report being in excellent health compared to their counterparts in Texas.