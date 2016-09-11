Hillary Clinton Emails Controversy Unearths Colin Powell's Attempts Around Disclosure : NPR

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell used a personal computer connected to a private telephone line to send and receive emails to staffers, friends and foreign leaders without having to go through State Department servers.

Powell shared that experience with Hillary Clinton two days after she took over as secretary of state. Powell cautioned Clinton to "be very careful," lest her emails be discovered and become part of the official State Department record.

"I got around it by not saying much and not using systems that captured the data," Powell wrote to Clinton in January of 2009.