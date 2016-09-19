Between 2011 and 2012, large, secret donations from the billionaire owner of one of America’s leading lead producers provided critical support to Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and the Republican-led legislature as they weathered recall elections. Not coincidentally, around that time the lawmakers passed two laws that would effectively make it impossible for childhood victims of lead poisoning to sue lead companies, according to leaked documents obtained by The Guardian.
After key donations, GOP tried to keep poisoned kids from suing lead makers | Ars Technica
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Sep 19, 2016 10:08 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment