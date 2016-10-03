Republicans predicted an Obamacare apocalypse. It hasn't happened. - The Washington Post

It was a case of the dog that didn’t bark.

For 90 minutes on Monday, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton clashed in their first presidential debate on a full range of issues. But meriting not a single mention? Obamacare.

The Affordable Care Act ripped apart the nation and dominated political argument for several years. But now, six years after enactment, Obamacare isn’t on the radar screen during this election. And for good reason: The predicted apocalypse has not occurred.

Remember that talk of Obamacare forcing employers to cut back on workers’ hours and even “phase out full-time work”?

Didn’t happen. A thorough study by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation found that the law’s impact was, if anything, toward more full-time work.

Remember the talk about the “job-killing government takeover of health care”?

The U.S. economy has added 15.1 million private-sector jobs over the past 78 months.

Remember how “30 million people” were going to lose their employer-based health insurance and be thrown into the Obamacare exchanges?

The number of people insured by employers, about 150 million, has hardly budged.

The alarms about Obamacare adding trillions to deficits?

Deficits are down, and Medicare cost increases are below forecasts.

As for Obamacare driving up the cost of health care, premium increases in employer-based insurance were just 3 percent for 2016 — the latest in a string of historically low annual increases.