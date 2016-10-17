Defense contractor "white hat" tells FBI that Judicial Watch paid him to hunt for Clinton hack | Ars Technica

Newt Gingrich brokered deal for moonlighting contractor to hunt for potential breach.

SEAN GALLAGHER - 10/17/2016

The interviewee told FBI investigators that he had told the Senate staffer that he would have to look for data that was "genuine, authentic and relevant" to determine that there had been a breach. But the staffer had no money to fund the research, so the project was brought to Newt Gingrich—who obtained funding for the investigation from Judicial Watch.

In March of 2016, Judicial Watch paid the contractor's side company $32,000 for the first phase of the project—determining whether Clinton's server had been directly attacked. "Judicial Watch awarded the contract to [name redacted] because they were confident he understood both the Deep Web and the Dark Web," the interviewee told the FBI. The investigation also targeted data from Sidney Blumenthal's e-mail account, but Clinton's and Blumenthal's actual e-mail services were off-limits for the search.