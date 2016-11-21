Trump's Right, China Is A Currency Manipulator - But They're Manipulating The Yuan Up

Recall what the basic accusation is. China deliberately manipulates the value of the yuan down. This makes American exports to China more expensive and makes China’s imports to America cheaper. Myself I think that’s just great–consumption is the name of the game and this makes American consumption of Chinese goods cheaper. However, large numbers of people don’t see trade in quite the same way that I do. Thus they get rather unhappy about this sort of manipulation.

It’s also true that this sort of manipulation almost certainly did occur in the past. But the point is that it isn’t now. China does have restrictions on who may exchange money and how. And those restrictions are currently being used to stop people moving capital out of China. That means that the exchange rate is stronger than it would be without those regulations. There’s manipulation, yes, but in the opposite direction to that being complained about.

The truth about this China currency manipulation story is that it’s an historical one. It did happen and, in the manner being complained about, it isn’t happening now. In essence, people are complaining about it simply because they’ve got used to complaining about it, not because it’s a relevant issue any more. Quite frankly we could all make more productive use of our time going and dealing with some other problem.