We already have a solution to our "crisis of confidence" in regard to the E.C.

This is a short article speaking to the current "crisis of confidence" in the Electoral College. Much has been made regarding allegations of voter fraud in swing states, etc.

I think the most fair and nonpartisan situation would be for *neither* HRC or DJT to be awarded enough delegates by the Electoral College to win and that the decision be given to the House of Representatives as constitutionally mandated in such a scenario.

The House of Representatives is the closest Governmental Ruling body to the people themselves, that's precisely why it was given the task of deciding split decisions in the Electoral College to begin with. It was always understood that "direct election" of the Chief Executive might not be possible, etc.

If the House of Representatives makes the decision, it removes all possibility of the eventual President being seen as "illegitimate" because how they became President would then be easy for everyone to see and understand...i.e. - 218 members of House voted for them.

It would go a LONG way in my opinion to actually restoring confidence in the Institutions of Power because people would be able to see in a clear a open manner how their leader was chosen. With midterm elections in less than two years time, people would have a relatively quick opportunity to show their pleasure or displeasure without destroying that which they claim to be trying to save.

Further, because the midterms would occur mid-way through the President's term in office, people would have every reason to become engaged in the election process overall...something, sadly, midterms have lacked.

I welcome any comments of whatever stripe so long as they are useful. :)