Trump to nominate ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of State pick

After more than a month of speculation, President-elect Donald Trump has selected ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as his secretary of State nominee and will make the announcement on Tuesday.

A person familiar with the selection confirmed, speaking on condition of anonymity pending Trump's announcement.

"I will be making my announcement on the next Secretary of State tomorrow morning," Trump tweeted Monday night.

Democrats and some Republicans have raised questions about Tillerson's business ties to Russia, though Trump has described the 64-year-old oil industry executive as a major player on the world stage.