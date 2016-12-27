'Star Wars' icon Carrie Fisher dies at 60

Carrie Fisher, the princess of Hollywood who became a young star playing a princess in Star Wars, died Tuesday after a heart attack suffered on a flight from London to Los Angeles Friday, according to Chelsea Hayes, a rep for Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd. Fisher was 60.

Fisher suffered a medical emergency on a United Airlines flight before landing at LAX Friday. Efforts were made to revive her, according to a series of tweets from other passengers. She was taken to a hospital in L.A. where she died four days later.

The last update provided by Fisher's family was on Sunday, Christmas Day, when her mother, Debbie Reynolds said Fisher was in stable condition.