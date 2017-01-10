2014 Texas UFO Identified?

First I draw your attention to --

http://www.defensenews.com/story/defense/air-space/strike/2015/01/18/air-force-bomber-industry/21805275/

A source with knowledge of the program said the Air Force is likely looking at something smaller than a B-2, perhaps as small as half the size, with two engines similar in size to the F135 engines that power the F-35, so enhancement programs can also be applied to the bomber.

Now to the pictures of the UFO over Texas in 2014 --

http://aviationweek.com/blog/mystery-aircraft-over-texas

Photo by STEVE DOUGLASS

Photo by DEAN MUSKETT

As you can see from the color photograph (and somewhat by the B&W), the aircraft seems to be a twin engined aircraft. Though we have no way of telling the exact size from such pictures, they don't specifically rule out that it could be roughly half the size of the B-2 Spirit. The overall wing shape, kind of a "pointy delta" for lack of a better term would also make since for an aircraft of that size as well.

Of course no one reading (especially me) has access to classified material, but ladies and gentlemen I personally think that the good people of Texas were the first to see the new B-21 Raider in action on a March day in 2014.