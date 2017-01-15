Trump's Pick For Defense Secretary Breaks With Him On F-35, Russia And NATO

Today’s Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Retired Marine General James Mattis was probably easier than anyone expected. Top-ranking Democrats—including Hillary Clinton’s running mate—apparently want the Mattis-Trump marriage to succeed, if only for the sake of what they see as future damage control.

Mattis broke with Trump on a couple of major questions. Unlike the incoming president, Mattis is no Putin enthusiast nor a NATO-basher.

“Right now the most important thing is that we recognize the reality of what we deal with with Mr. Putin and we recognize that he is trying to break the North Atlantic alliance,” Mattis said today. Perhaps Trump can be convinced on these issues—at the very least, he might tolerate having a dissenter in the upper ranks of his cabinet.