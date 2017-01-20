Boeing Unveils a Version of the F-15 With Twice as Many Missles

From Seed --

The F-15 Eagle is America's most storied jet fighter. It has anunbeaten record in the air—104 kills and zero losses—unmatchedby any other combat aircraft. It's also getting long in the tooth—theaverage age of the 254F-15s serving in the U.S. Air Force service is now 28 years old. Thatputs it a generation behind the latest planes, from the American F-22 Raptor tothe Chinese J-20. The Air Force had planned to replace the F-15 with the F-22altogether, but stopped production of the F-22 Raptor at just 195 aircraft, as the multi-purpose F-35 Joint Strike Fighter became more politically popular. Now the plan is for the Raptor and the Eagle to work together inthe skies, teaming up to take down enemy fighters. And to make the Eagle morelethal for its share of the task aviation giant Boeing is has introduced anupgrade: the F-15 Eagle C2040.

While it will be argued forever whether more F-22s should have been ordered, the article makes a very clear point that you could buy *three* to *four* of these brand new F-15 "missileers" (for lack of a better word) for the price of a single F-22.

The F-15s also have roughly the same range as the F-22s (comparing to the F-35 which has roughly half the range) which means they could much, *much* more easily work together. With they equal sensory options, you could have a dozen F-22s camouflaged as the "tip of the spear" providing data for the uncamouflaged F-15s flying trail, armed to the teeth.

While the article specifically talked about the existing AIM120 missile, you could most likely develop a longer-ranged missile that could be carried by the F-15 that would allow it to fire on targets *BEFORE* targets could even see the unstealthy F-15s (i.e. -- use the F-22s in front to guide the missiles to their targets...that also has the benefit as it would expose the F-22s through launching their own missiles.)

If the new Administration truly wants to "rebuild America's Armed forces" (leaving out any partisan argument as to whether they need to be rebuilt), then this would certainly be a cost effective way to do it *AND* save the investment we already have in the 195 F-22s that have been built.

I welcome any debate below --