Newsvine

MJMullinII

About I'm not fair, I'm honest. Articles: 27 Seeds: 302 Comments: 34215 Since: Jun 2011

First Civilian Version Of The C-130J Super 'Herc Rolls Off The Assembly Line - The Drive

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MJMullinII View Original Article: thedrive.com
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:03 PM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    Like the legendary “legacy” C-130 Hercules series of ridiculously versatile military cargo haulers that was offered in civilian form under the L-100 designation, the C-130J Super Hercules now has a civilian variant of its own—the LM-100J. And the first of them just rolled out of Lockheed’s plant in Marietta, Georgia.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor