Like the legendary “legacy” C-130 Hercules series of ridiculously versatile military cargo haulers that was offered in civilian form under the L-100 designation, the C-130J Super Hercules now has a civilian variant of its own—the LM-100J. And the first of them just rolled out of Lockheed’s plant in Marietta, Georgia.
First Civilian Version Of The C-130J Super 'Herc Rolls Off The Assembly Line - The Drive
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:03 PM
