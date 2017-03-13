Trump: Obama spied on me through my Microwave

During an interview on Sunday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway escalated the groundless wiretapping accusations the Trump administration has been making about President Obama surveilling Trump Tower before the election.

Though Trump initially accused Obama of “tapping my phones in October,” Conway suggested the surveillance might have gone much further than that. Asked by The Bergen Record if she “know[s] whether Trump Tower was wiretapped?” Conway replied, “What I can say is that there are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately. There was an article this week that talked about how you can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets, any number of different ways. Microwaves that turn into cameras, etcetera.”