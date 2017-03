Facts and figures referenced from http://www.usgovernmentdebt.us/

As of today...17 March 2017, the United States Federal Debt is --

$19,845,811,298,014.03

For reference, under this Republican Congress and Republican President the gross outstanding debt issued by the United States Department of the Treasury since the department's inception in 1790.

By the end of their first year, Republicans are scheduled to pass $20 TRILLION dollars.