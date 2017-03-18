Russian Tu-22M3 Backfire Bombers Deploy To Western Iran: Report - The Drive

A group of Russian Tu-22M3 Backfire bombers have supposedly arrived at Hamedan Air Base in western Iran. Photos (below) show them accompanied by at least one IL-76 tanker-transport. The Backfires have supposedly been deployed there for air strikes again ISIS. If these reports prove true, the deployment would be an unprecedented sign of Iranian-Russian military cooperation, and another indicator that Russia is far from finished with its use of fixed-wing air power in the region.