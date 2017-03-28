Teen Who Killed Newborn Baby Ordered To Delete Her Facebook

An Omaha teen avoided decades in prison for throwing her newborn baby out of a window, and instead has been ordered by a judge on Friday (March 25) to live in a group home, seek therapy and delete her Facebook page.

Antonia Lopez, 16, was initially charged as an adult with one count of felony child abuse resulting in death. However, due to the teen’s fairly clean criminal record, save for a theft charge and her mental state, the case was transferred to juvenile court.