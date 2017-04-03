Senate Dems reach filibuster threshold on Gorsuch setting up 'nuclear option' change - CNNPolitics.com

Four Senate Democrats announced Monday they plan to oppose Neil Gorsuch, bringing the Democratic caucus to the 41 votes needed to sustain a filibuster against the Supreme Court nominee. With Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware, Dianne Feinstein of California, Mark Warner of Virginia and Patrick Leahy of Vermont all saying Monday they could not support Gorsuch, Democrats reached the 41 votes they needed to prevent the advancement of Gorsuch's nomination under current chamber rules.

Now Republicans have a choice --

#1) Climb down and let the Senate continue to operate as the Independent Body it is supposed to be.

#2) Remove the filibuster and then be powerless as a future Democratic Majority simply **ADDS** new Justices to the Court to correct the perceived imbalance.

The choice is Republicans' alone...Republicans alone will bear responsibility for whatever comes next as a result.