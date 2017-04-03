The Senate is about to change forever - CNNPolitics.com

UPDATE: Senate Republicans remove filibuster for Supreme Court Seats, Gorsuch voted to become 9th Supreme Court Justice on party line Republican Vote.

The Senate isn't a place that changes much. Which is why what is almost certain to happen later this week matters so much. Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court will, barring some sort of cataclysm, make it the Senate floor later this week. Democrats seem poised to block a vote that would end debate and allow him a simple majority vote. (Just three Democratic Senators have announced they will support Gorsuch, well short of the eight Democrats that Republicans need to reach the 60 vote cloture mark.) If -- more like when -- that blockade happens, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears set to force a rule change known as the "nuclear option." What McConnell's move would do is simple: Allow Senate debate on Supreme Court nominees to be ended with a simple majority vote, meaning that, to put a fine point on it, the majority rules. Period.

If Republicans take this step of overriding the duly elected Senate Minority, Republicans will be doing something new and **this** Republican Senate will forever bear responsibility for what comes afterward.

A few years from now, when a Democrat President and a Democrat Congress decide to stack the Court with **new** Justices, the-then Republican minority will be powerless to stop it.

A few years from now, when a Democrat President and a Democrat Congress decide to codify elective Abortion Rights in the United States into Federal Law and their new 11+ Member Democrat-heavy Supreme Court upholds it...Conservatives will curse the name Mitch McConnell.

A few years from now, when a Democrat President and a Democrat Congress decide to Federalize all State Election Laws to allow the Federal Government to erase districts it considers Gerrymandered (of course, all Republican districts /s) and their new 11+ Member Democrat-heavy Supreme Court upholds it...Conservatives will curse the name Mitch McConnell.

A few years from now, when Conservatives realize all they've lost just so Republicans could say he got their way over the black Democrat President in 2016, Conservatives will curse this current Republican Senate *and* Mitch McConnell.