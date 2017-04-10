Newsvine

Official: Russia knew in advance of Syrian chemical attack

By MJMullinII
Mon Apr 10, 2017 2:11 PM
    WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has concluded Russia knew in advance of Syria's chemical weapons attack last week, a senior U.S. official said Monday.

    The official said a drone operated by Russians was flying over a hospital as victims of the attack were rushing to get treatment. Hours after the drone left, a Russian-made fighter jet bombed the hospital in what American officials believe was an attempt to cover up the usage of chemical weapons.

    The official said the presence of the surveillance drone over the hospital couldn't have been a coincidence, and that Russia must have known the chemical weapons attack was coming and that victims were seeking treatment.

     

    CNS News
    Media Research Center
     "Wouldn't it be nice if we got along with Russia" -- Donald J. Trump; Jan. 2016

