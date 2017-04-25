Remember that time Republicans were asked to work together?

Remember that time in 2010 when Barack Obama publicly went to the Republicans in their own retreat and asked for their ideas and help in running the country? No teleprompter...no script...Republicans were publicly allowed to ask any question they wanted and we *all* were allowed to see the exchange...no "back rooms", just the People's Representatives and the People's President discussing the People's business in the light of day.

Everyone remember that? Oh! BTW, that Republican last in line...that would be our current Vice President Mike Pence when he was still Congressman Mike Pence --

The President takes questions from Republican members of the House of Representatives at the GOP House Issues Conference in Baltimore, MD. January 29, 2010. Watch on YouTube

And remember Republicans spent the next six years saying "fuck you" in return.

Remember that now as Republicans are now in 100% control and have neither asked nor consulted with their Democrat minority and...likewise...explains why the Democrat minority has no desire but to laugh as Republicans fall flat on their asses.

I hate to speak in such terms...but Republicans in Congress are to the country just as Hamas is to the Israelis. Republicans only respect force and will only behave correctly (as correctly as either of them can anyway) when they are **scared** of the consequences of behaving improperly.