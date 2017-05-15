Actor Powers Boothe dead at 68 | FOX23

Character actor Powers Boothe, known for his villain roles has died. He was 68.

Boothe, who performed in movies including “Tombstone,” “Sin City,” and “The Avengers,” died of natural causes at his home Sunday, according to his publicist.

Boothe won an Emmy award in 1980 for playing cult leader Jim Jones in the TV movie "Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones."

He was also a notable television actor. He was the saloon owner Cy Tolliver in "Deadwood," and performed in “Nashville,” and “Hatfield and McCoys.” He also reprised his Avengers role for the show “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

A private service will be held in Boothe’s home state of Texas. Donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, a charity which supports military veterans, first responders and their families.