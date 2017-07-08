Sen. Pat Toomey on health care delay: I didn't think Trump would win presidency

Republicans are struggling to pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and one GOP Senator has a possible explanation for the holdup — albeit not a new one.

"I didn't expect Donald Trump to win. I think most of my colleagues didn't. So we didn't expect to be in this situation," Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said Wednesday.

Toomey's blunt answer came during a televised town hall in response to a question from an ABC news anchor about why the health bill has not passed given how vehemently Republicans have opposed the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

"Given how difficult it is to get to a consensus, it was hard to force that until there was a need to," Toomey added. "That's what we've been working on."